Brian White Injury: Will represent USMNT

White has been called up by the USMNT for the friendly games against Turkey and Switzerland on June 7 and June 11, respectively.

White has been an undisputed starter in the frontline when available for Vancouver this season but due to the call-up, he will miss the match against Seattle on Sunday. He should return in time to face Columbus on June 14. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Daniel Rios likely replacing him in the attack on Sunday.