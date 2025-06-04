Brice Samba News: Reliable goalkeeping in Ligue 1

Samba played 32 Ligue 1 matches for Lens and Rennes during the 2024-25 season, achieving 12 clean sheets and making 100 saves.

Samba's experience and shot-stopping abilities provided confidence to the backline of Rennes when he joined during the winter transfer window. The leadership and composure under pressure of the France backup goalkeeper were instrumental in tight matches to end the 2024-25 season positively. Samba allowed less than one goal per game with Lens while conceding 1.58 on average with Rennes, highlighting his difficult addition to a team that was lacking confidence. With new coach Habib Beye, the team could improve its overall performances, allowing Samba to secure three clean sheets in the last 11 games. The goalie is expected to be among the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1 again next season as Rennes is willing to show a better figure with raised objectives.