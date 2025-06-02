Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brooks Lennon headshot

Brooks Lennon News: Five crosses from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Lennon had five crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls.

Lennon would see a return to play Saturday after some time out with a hamstring injury, seeing a spot on the bench in the loss. He would appear in the match for 45 minutes, seeing five crosses in his shortened appearance. He will now look to return to his regular starting role next contest.

Brooks Lennon
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now