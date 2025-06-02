Brooks Lennon News: Five crosses from bench
Lennon had five crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls.
Lennon would see a return to play Saturday after some time out with a hamstring injury, seeing a spot on the bench in the loss. He would appear in the match for 45 minutes, seeing five crosses in his shortened appearance. He will now look to return to his regular starting role next contest.
