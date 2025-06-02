Bruno Guimaraes News: Slight decline yet solid

Guimaraes logged 38 appearances (38 starts) with five goals and six assists on 45 shots (15 on goal), 52 chances created, 28 crosses (seven accurate) and five corners during Newcastle United's 2024-25 season.

For the first time in his Premier League career, Guimaraes played every game of an EPL season. When comparing the midfielder's last two campaigns, their latest includes a decline in almost every offensive category except corners. But for a second straight season, Guimaraes logged more than 10 G/A, proving his excellent worth at the very least. It is unlikely that the 27-year-old midfielder suffers a demotion next season.