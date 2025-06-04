Bryan Zaragoza News: Heading back to Bayern

Zaragoza has returned to Bayern Munich from his loan with Osasuna, according to his former club.

Zaragoza is seeing the end of his time in La Liga for the time being, with the midfielder returning to Germany to link back up with his parent club, Bayern Munich. He would start in 22 of his 27 appearances while on loan, recording one goal and six assists. He will now hope this leads to more time with Bayern next campaign, as he only saw one start in a minimal seven appearances after joining the club halfway through the previous season.