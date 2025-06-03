Bukayo Saka News: Hampered by injury

Saka scored six goals and added 10 assists in 25 Premier League appearances (20 starts.)

Saka's 16 goal contributions certainly isn't bad, and in the context that he only had three after a serious injury they are even more impressive. The winger was brilliant throughout the first half of the campaign, before injury derailed him for two months. When he came back he wasn't at his best though he was still a positive contributor. Saka remains one of the best players in the Premier League and is in for a major role moving forward.