Calvin Bassey News: Busy in center-back role

Bassey produced two goals, 126 clearances, 56 tackles, 23 interceptions and 17 blocks in 37 matches played (36 starts) over the 2024/25 season.

Bassey saw plenty of action as a first-choice defender, maintaining a consistent level during his second full year in EPL. While his side finished in the middle of the table in terms of goals conceded, they had one of the lowest clean sheet totals, surpassing only the three relegated teams. Barring the arrival of a new signing to contend with him for the spot, Bassey could stay active next season as long as he continues to avoid physical and disciplinary issues, although he'll likely hold little clean sheet potential.