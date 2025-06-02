Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cameron Harper headshot

Cameron Harper News: Goal, assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Harper scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Atlanta United.

Harper was involved in both of the club's goal contributions Saturday, first scoring early in the third minute before assisting Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's goal in the 29th minute. This brings him to three goal contributions in their past three games. He now has three goals and two assists in 11 appearances this season.

Cameron Harper
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now