Cameron Harper News: Goal, assist Saturday

Harper scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Atlanta United.

Harper was involved in both of the club's goal contributions Saturday, first scoring early in the third minute before assisting Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's goal in the 29th minute. This brings him to three goal contributions in their past three games. He now has three goals and two assists in 11 appearances this season.