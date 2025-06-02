Cameron Harper News: Goal, assist Saturday
Harper scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Atlanta United.
Harper was involved in both of the club's goal contributions Saturday, first scoring early in the third minute before assisting Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's goal in the 29th minute. This brings him to three goal contributions in their past three games. He now has three goals and two assists in 11 appearances this season.
