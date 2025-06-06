Carlens Arcus News: Decent addition at right-back

Arcus made 28 Ligue 1 appearances for Angers during the 2024-25 season, providing one assist.

Arcus was a dependable presence on the right flank, contributing both defensively and offensively. His overlapping runs and defensive solidity were assets to the team's structure throughout the season and especially in the final four games of the campaign, which secured two wins to avoid relegation from the French top flight. Increasing his offensive output could further enhance the role of the former Vitesse player in the squad, eventhough he is expected to remain the regular starter on the right flank next season.