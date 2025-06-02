Carles Alena News: Going back to Getafe

Alena is going back to Getafe after spending the second half of the season on loan with Alaves, the club announced.

Alena spent the second half of the season with Alaves on loan, playing in 14 games for the Blues, providing two assists and creating 19 chances. He is now heading back to Getafe, with whom he still has one year left on his contract, and could potentially be keen on moving during the summer transfer window.