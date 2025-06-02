Carlo Boukhalfa News: Earns starting job

Boukhalfa scored twice in 25 appearances (19 starts) in the Bundesliga, but is out of contract.

Boukhalfa was one of the first names off the bench or to come in when anyone else got injured in midfield. He finished the season with a sizeable role, starting the final five matches, including the full 90 in the last two. With everyone fit Boukhalfa will likely be back on the bench, but if any of the top choice midfielders are injured, Boukhalfa will be the first depth option, if he can come to an agreement on a new contract with St. Pauli with his contract concluding.