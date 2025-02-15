Carlos Acevedo News: Saves four shots versus Mazatlan

Acevedo recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlan.

Acevedo's saves were vital for the Saints to earn their first point of the campaign Friday. The keeper raised his Clausura season count to 32 saves, which represents the highest figure in the league. He's expected to have plenty of work when his team's unreliable defense faces a tough midweek test against Cruz Azul.