Carlos Benavidez News: Formidable presence in midfield
Benavidez saw 18 appearances with six starts for Deportivo Alaves in the 2024 season.
Benavidez dealt with a bit of injury trouble, which contributed to him registering 11 fewer appearances compared to the 2023 season, which was his debut season with the club. Still, he continued to show a well-rounded ability, especially shining defensively with 14 tackles won in 19 attempts, along with eight interceptions and 12 clearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now