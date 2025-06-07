Carlos Benavidez News: Formidable presence in midfield

Benavidez saw 18 appearances with six starts for Deportivo Alaves in the 2024 season.

Benavidez dealt with a bit of injury trouble, which contributed to him registering 11 fewer appearances compared to the 2023 season, which was his debut season with the club. Still, he continued to show a well-rounded ability, especially shining defensively with 14 tackles won in 19 attempts, along with eight interceptions and 12 clearances.