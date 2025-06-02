Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Coronel headshot

Carlos Coronel News: Clean sheet against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Coronel made five saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win against Atlanta United.

Coronel saw a solid outing to earn himself a clean sheet Saturday, making five saves in the win. This is his first clean sheet in just one match, with two in his past three appearances and seven on the season. He will hope to make it two straight when facing Austin on June 14.

Carlos Coronel
New York Red Bulls
