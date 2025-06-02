Carlos Coronel News: Clean sheet against Atlanta
Coronel made five saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win against Atlanta United.
Coronel saw a solid outing to earn himself a clean sheet Saturday, making five saves in the win. This is his first clean sheet in just one match, with two in his past three appearances and seven on the season. He will hope to make it two straight when facing Austin on June 14.
