Carlos Forbs News: Loan ends with Wolves

Forbs started in one of his 10 appearances in the Premier League and will now return to Ajax from his loan.

Forbs was sent to the Premier League this season on loan from Ajax but was not allowed much playing time, earning under 250 minutes of play in his 10 appearances. This would limit his opportunities on the field, only recording two shots and one chance created, not earning a goal contribution. He will now join back with Ajax for the next season, hoping he can shape out a bigger role than he did with Wolves.