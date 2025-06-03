Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carlos Harvey headshot

Carlos Harvey News: Inks extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Harvey has signed a three-year contract extension with Minnesota.

Harvey is going to continue with Minnesota for the next few seasons, as the midfielder just inked a deal until 2029 with the club. This is a good move for both parties, as he has recently started in seven of their past eight games. He looks likely to continue in that role with the club after the extension, now in his second campaign with the club.

Carlos Harvey
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now