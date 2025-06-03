Carlos Harvey News: Inks extension
Harvey has signed a three-year contract extension with Minnesota.
Harvey is going to continue with Minnesota for the next few seasons, as the midfielder just inked a deal until 2029 with the club. This is a good move for both parties, as he has recently started in seven of their past eight games. He looks likely to continue in that role with the club after the extension, now in his second campaign with the club.
