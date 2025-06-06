Carlos Romero News: Heading back to Villarreal

Romero is heading back to his parent club Villarreal after ending his loan spell with Espanyol, the club announced. During the 2024-25 season, he featured in 34 games, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Romero had a good season on loan with Espanyol, contributing to three goals in the attack, creating 30 chances, and sending in 92 crosses. He also posted decent numbers defensively with 73 tackles and 87 duels won in 34 appearances. Romero is now heading back to the yellow submarine after ending his loan spell.