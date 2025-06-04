Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Soler headshot

Carlos Soler News: Returning from loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Soler made 31 appearances (14 starts) scoring and assisting once while on loan with West Ham from PSG.

Soler is set to return to PSG at the end of his loan and has been linked with a move elsewhere in Europe. There's little chance he actually even returns to Paris, as the club reportedly has no interest in keeping him around. Soler's best seasons came in Spain, as he's struggled for production elsewhere.

Carlos Soler
Paris Saint-Germain
