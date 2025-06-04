Carlos Vinicius News: Departs Fulham
Vinicius is departing Fulham after ending his contract, the club announced.
Vinicius arrived on deadline day at the beginning of Fulham's return to the Premier League in the 2022-23 season. The Brazilian forward has made 52 appearances since then, scoring eight goals and providing three assists. He is now leaving Craven Cottage after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, playing only 14 minutes across four appearances.
Carlos Vinicius
Free Agent
