Carney Chukwuemeka Injury: Trains again, makes squad list

Chukwuemeka (thigh) was involved in training and was named to the squad list for Wednesday's match against Lille, according to his club.

Chukwuemeka looks to be making the call for Wednesday, as he has been named to the squad list after training the past few days. the midfielder will hope this is the end of his injury spell, missing five of his eight matches since joining Dortmund due to injury. He has yet to start since joining the club and will likely only see a bench spot if he is an option.