Cedric Hountondji News: Limited appearances in Angers

Hountondji made three Ligue 1 appearances for Angers during the 2024-25 season, totaling 270 minutes without helping the club secure a clean sheet.

Hountondji's season was hampered by limited playing time and a long-term Achilles injury, restricting his impact on the team's defensive solidity. Despite the minimal appearances, his experience remains valuable for squad depth and mentoring younger defenders throughout the season. With one year left on his contract and appearances on the bench at the end of the season suggesting he is fit again, Hountondji could be part of next season's roster and bring experience in the backline for the Angevins.