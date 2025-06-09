Celio Pompeu News: Whips in five crosses

Pompeu registered one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Portland Timbers.

Pompeu had a decent match on the left flank but couldn't do enough to alter the result of a loss, notching two chances created, three tackles and five crosses in his 88 minutes of play. That said, he remains with one goal contribution in 13 appearances (seven starts) this campaign, with his loan goal contribution being a goal four games ago.