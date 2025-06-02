Cesar Ruvalcaba News: Bags goal versus Miami

Ruvalcaba scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-1 defeat to Inter Miami CF. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Ruvalcaba scored his side's lone goal Saturday, a header assisted by Dylan Chambost in the 58th minute. It marked his first career goal for Columbus. Ruvalcaba's efforts on the defensive end did not go quite as well though, but he was put in a tough situation subbing onto the pitch in the ninth minute for the injured Malte Amundsen.