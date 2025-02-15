Charles De Ketelaere News: Load managed in Cagliari game

De Ketelaere drew one foul and had one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in 45 minutes in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Cagliari.

De Ketelaere was deployed as a sub as this game was sandwiched between the two legs of the Champions League playoff and had a quiet showing after coming in. He hasn't had a goal contribution in the last six fixtures, tallying six shots (three on target), four key passes, 14 crosses (three accurate) and seven tackles (four won).