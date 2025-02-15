Fantasy Soccer
Charles De Ketelaere News: Load managed in Cagliari game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

De Ketelaere drew one foul and had one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in 45 minutes in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Cagliari.

De Ketelaere was deployed as a sub as this game was sandwiched between the two legs of the Champions League playoff and had a quiet showing after coming in. He hasn't had a goal contribution in the last six fixtures, tallying six shots (three on target), four key passes, 14 crosses (three accurate) and seven tackles (four won).

