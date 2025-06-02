Chris Brady Injury: Will represent USMNT

Brady has been called up by the USMNT for the friendly games against Turkey and Switzerland on June 7 and June 11, respectively.

Brady has been the undisputed starter between the posts for Chicago this season. He will miss Saturday's match against D.C. United due to the call-up but should return in time to face Nashville on June 14. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Jeff Gal likely starting in goal on Saturday.