Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chris Mepham headshot

Chris Mepham News: Heads back to Bournemouth

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Mepham is heading back to his parent club Bournemouth after his loan spell, the club announced.

Mepham had a complete season with Sunderland, appearing in 40 games in the Championship, starting 37 of them. He contributed to several career highs with 14 shots, 12 chances created, 53 tackles and 246 clearances. He played an instrumental role in the club's promotion to the Premier League. He is now heading back to his parent club at the end of his loan spell.

Chris Mepham
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now