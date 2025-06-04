Chris Mepham News: Heads back to Bournemouth

Mepham is heading back to his parent club Bournemouth after his loan spell, the club announced.

Mepham had a complete season with Sunderland, appearing in 40 games in the Championship, starting 37 of them. He contributed to several career highs with 14 shots, 12 chances created, 53 tackles and 246 clearances. He played an instrumental role in the club's promotion to the Premier League. He is now heading back to his parent club at the end of his loan spell.