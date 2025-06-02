Chris Richards News: Earns to job

Richards made 24 appearances (22 starts) in the Premier League, scoring once and keeping seven clean sheets.

Richards struggled with injuries to open the season, but once he got fit he was a nearly irreplaceable part of the starting XI. The back-three that boss Oliver Glasner plays perfectly suits Richards, and keeps his role fluid giving him a bit more freedom to get forward with the ball. Richards will continue to be one of the first names on the team sheet when fit next season.