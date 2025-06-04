Chris Rigg News: Becomes regular in promotion campaign

Rigg compiled four goals and one assist from 51 shots and 44 chances created in 37 starts (45 appearances this past season).

Rigg wasn't pushed in the final few games despite being a regular over the season, though that wasn't too surprising as he was 17 years old. At 18 entering the Premier League, it's going to be tough for him to make a similar mark. If Sunderland add some new pieces, he'll probably move into more of a bench role, but that's to be determined.