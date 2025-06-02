Christopher Cupps Injury: Called up with USMNTU17

Cupps has been called up by the USMNT U17 for the three friendly matches against Sweden U17, Canada U17 and Japan U17 on June 5, June 7 and June 10, respectively.

Cupps has started two of the last five games for Chicago. Due to the call-up, he will miss the match against D.C. United on Saturday but should return in time to face Nashville on June 14. Sam Rogers, if deemed fit enough for the game, should return in the central defense on Saturday.