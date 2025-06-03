Christopher Nkunku Injury: Injured to end season

Nkunku recorded nine starts in 27 Premier League appearances with Chelsea in 2024/25.

Nkunku has not lived up to expectations since signing from Leipzig in 2023. Injuries have plagued him the past two seasons, and he has seen a decrease in both pace and form. With his lack of health, he's played no more than a bench role, collecting only three goals and two assists and averaging under half a shot per 90 minutes played. With about four years remaining on his contract, a loan spell might be in the works if he cannot improve his play, with Chelsea planning to upgrade their squad after their qualification to the Champions League for 2025/26.