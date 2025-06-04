Christopher Wooh News: Loses starting role late

Wooh appeared in 20 Ligue 1 matches for Rennes during the 2024-25 season, contributing to five clean sheets.

Wooh's physical presence and aerial dominance were key assets in Rennes' defense throughout the 2024-25 season although it was a disappointing campaign for the Rennais. His consistency and reliability made him a trusted figure at the back in the first stretch of the season before he lost his starting role with the emergence of Jeremy Jacquet in the backline under new coach Habib Beye. He set new career highs in league play with 36 tackles, 23 interceptions and 60 clearances in 20 appearances. With one year remaining on his contract, he could be keen on a move during the summer transfer window since his playing time next season isn't guaranteed with the young players' emergence and the return from injury of Alidu Seidu (knee).