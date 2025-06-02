Clinton Mata Injury: Complete second season with OL

Mata made 38 appearances for Lyon across all competitions in the 2024-25 season, providing four assists.

Mata's experience and defensive awareness contributed to Lyon's backline stability. His consistent performances were crucial in maintaining the team's defensive structure, although it ended in a very negative streak in the final stretch of the season after the difficult defeat against Manchester United in the Europa League. Mata set two new career highs in league play with 46 interceptions and 70 clearances. He is currently dealing with a lower leg injury suffered late in the season and will hope to return fit for the preseason, because he should be a key player in the Gones backline again next season, even though he only has one year left on his contract.