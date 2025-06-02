Fantasy Soccer
Connor Roberts headshot

Connor Roberts News: Returns to big role in EFL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Roberts started 40 matches in 2024/25, producing two goals, three assists and 77 crosses with 25 clean sheets.

Roberts was back to a starting gig in the Championship after Vincent Kompany dropped him from the squad the prior Premier League campaign. Unless Burnley sign someone else, it seems like Roberts will be their starting right-back going into the new season. However, given how they play, it's unlikely he'll be bombing up the pitch too often.

Connor Roberts
Burnley
