Conor Metcalfe News: Hampered by injury

Metcalfe made just 10 appearances (three starts) in the Bundesliga due to a plethora of injuries.

Metcalfe was sidelined for five months with a couple injuries and when he returned he hardly compete for minutes in the starting XI. It's a disappointing season for the midfielder who seemed to compete for starting minutes prior to his injury. He could play his way into a larger role, but he seems set for a depth role heading into pre-season.