Copete News: Limited to 16 starts

Copete recorded 25 appearances (16 starts) in LaLiga, tallying 120 clearances, 29 tackles, 17 interceptions and 16 blocked shots.

Copete recorded a season-high mark in clearances in 2024/25, and while he saw decent time throughout the campaign, he was often used as a backup when Mallorca played four at the back and began to see more time with the tactical change to five defenders (or three center-backs). Copete will continue being a reliable depth piece for Mallorca, but he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside, especially given the inconsistencies of his role as a starter.