Copete News: Limited to 16 starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Copete recorded 25 appearances (16 starts) in LaLiga, tallying 120 clearances, 29 tackles, 17 interceptions and 16 blocked shots.

Copete recorded a season-high mark in clearances in 2024/25, and while he saw decent time throughout the campaign, he was often used as a backup when Mallorca played four at the back and began to see more time with the tactical change to five defenders (or three center-backs). Copete will continue being a reliable depth piece for Mallorca, but he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside, especially given the inconsistencies of his role as a starter.

Copete
Mallorca
