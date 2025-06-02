Corentin Tolisso News: Brilliant season in Lyon

Tolisso played 44 matches across all competitions for Lyon during the 2024-25 season, contributing 10 goals and six assists.

Tolisso brought experience and composure to Lyon's midfield balancing both offensive and defensive duties. His leadership on the pitch was evident in critical phases of the season and while he could only set one new career high with 50 deemed fouls, this was his best season in all aspects since his 2016 season with Lyon. Tolisso's well-rounded performances made him one of the few consistent positives in an overall disappointing campaign for the Gones and there is no doubt that if he stays next season, he will be the main leader and very likely captain as Lyon will aim to return to a European spot by the end of the 2025-26 campaign.