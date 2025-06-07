Craig Dawson News: Exits Wolves
Dawson has exited Wolves for free agency, according to his former club.
Dawson saw his role dwindle through the season with his last appearance in December, and that has likely led to his exit this campaign. He appeared 61 times for the club in two-and-a-half seasons. He will now exit to free agency to look for a new club, hopeful to continue his tenure in the Premier League.
Craig Dawson
Free Agent
