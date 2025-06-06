Craig Dawson News: Last appearance in December

Dawson started in 10 of his 15 appearances in the Premier League.

Dawson was seeing time to start the season, but was quickly cut from the squad after returning from an injury in January, not seeing a single appearance past December. This was a tough pill to swallow as he heads into his contract season. He appears to be falling out of favor with the club and will be lucky to have any role next campaign after ending the season not seeing the field for multiple months.