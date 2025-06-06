Cyle Larin News: Scores seven goals

Larin notched seven goals and two assists across 32 appearances (21 starts) in LaLiga.

Larin was the backup of Vedat Muriqi in formations where Mallorca played with only one striker, but he often saw action when the team opted to use two forwards. This was Larin's best season since the 2021/22 campaign, when he scored eight goals across 19 appearances with Real Valladolid. The tactical approach for the 2025/26 season will ultimately determine whether Larin will be a regular starter or not for Mallorca, but he's a solid option to have as depth upfront.