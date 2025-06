Downs scored 10 goals and added three assists in the 2. Bundesliga.

Downs took on a starting role after Koln were demoted to the 2. and he took that role well. He was the joint top-scorer while playing just 1,792 minutes. The loss of Tim Lemperle will hurt for Koln, but Downs could compete for minutes in attacking midfield behind new starting striker Ragnar Ache.