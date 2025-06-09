Damir Kreilach News: Converts late penalty in win

Kreilach scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 win against Seattle Sounders FC.

Kreilach assumed the responsibility late in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Seattle to convert a penalty for Vancouver's final goal of the fixture. The conversion marked the first goal of the season for the veteran who has had difficulty in finding opportunities this campaign, having made just two appearances for a total of 19 minutes in 2025. During the 2024 season, Kreilach filled a rotational role for Vancouver, scoring two goals and assisting once over 19 appearances (six starts).