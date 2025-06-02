Dan Burn News: Season of much activity

Burn logged 37 appearances (37 starts), one goal, one assist, 194 clearances, 27 interceptions, 26 blocks and 24 tackles won during Newcastle's 2024-25 season.

Occasionally, availability and usage are the best source of value from a player, which has been the case with Burns for some time now. The center-back updated his career bests in starts, passes and clearances for a Newcastle team whose multi-way domestic success greatly relied on him. For a second straight season, Burn logged at least one goal and one assist, making it two of three years in which he has recorded multiple G/A for the Magpies.