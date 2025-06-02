Fantasy Soccer
Dan Burn headshot

Dan Burn News: Season of much activity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Burn logged 37 appearances (37 starts), one goal, one assist, 194 clearances, 27 interceptions, 26 blocks and 24 tackles won during Newcastle's 2024-25 season.

Occasionally, availability and usage are the best source of value from a player, which has been the case with Burns for some time now. The center-back updated his career bests in starts, passes and clearances for a Newcastle team whose multi-way domestic success greatly relied on him. For a second straight season, Burn logged at least one goal and one assist, making it two of three years in which he has recorded multiple G/A for the Magpies.

