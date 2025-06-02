Fantasy Soccer
Danel Sinani headshot

Danel Sinani News: Finishes as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Sinani started the final 10 matches of the Bundesliga, playing attacking midfielder and striker.

Sinani finished the season in the starting XI, but that was more due to injuries than any particular good showings. He finished with three total goal contributions across 1,249 minutes. Sinani should remain a consistent option in attacking midfield, but he's unlikely to have much goal upside.

Danel Sinani
FC St. Pauli
