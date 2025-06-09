Dani Olmo News: 10 goals in first Barcelona season

Olmo started in 13 of his 25 appearances while registering 10 goals on 42 shots and three assists on 26 chances created in La Liga.

Olmo completed his first season with Barcelona after his move from Leipzig over the summer, fitting in the matchday squad 25 times despite the numerous complications in his transfer to the club. He would do well to break the 10-goal mark in his final outing of the season, reaching 13 goal contributions during his first season in Spain, one short of his career-high for goal contributions in a season. This is a successful first stint with the club, and he appears to have a role that should translate into the next season, likely to still face rotation in a squad with numerous first-team midfielders.