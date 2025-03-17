Dani Raba Injury: Forced off injured after brace

Raba scored two goals in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Betis before being forced off in the 60th minute due to muscular fatigue.

Raba had an outstanding performance Sunday scoring twice in a game for the second time this season. He asked to be substituted in the 60th minute after feeling muscular fatigue but the issue appears minor. He is expected to recover during the international break and be fit for the game against Real Madrid on March 29.