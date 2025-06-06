Dani Rodriguez News: Plays all but one game

Rodriguez recorded four goals and seven assists across 37 appearances (26 starts) in LaLiga. He also added 33 chances created, 116 crosses (35 accurate), 57 corners taken and 49 tackles.

Rodriguez tallied double-digit goal contributions for the first time in his five years with Mallorca in LaLiga, and he thrived while operating as the team's primary playmaking threat. Rodriguez recorded four substitute appearances since the beginning of March until the end of the campaign, but for the most part, he was a regular in midfield and should maintain that role in 2025/26 as well.