Daniel Ballard headshot

Daniel Ballard News: Starter when healthy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Ballard had three goals and one assist with just two clean sheets in his 15 starts (23 appearances) this past season.

Ballard was a regular when healthy, but he had multiple injuries throughout the season which kept him out about half the time. After starting 43 matches in 2023/24, this could be more of a fluke, but in the Premier League, staying healthy is one of the more important things for players jumping a level. He'll hope to remain on the back line with Luke O'Nien, though that seems to rarely happen assuming Sunderland add some new defenders.

Daniel Ballard
Sunderland
