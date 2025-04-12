Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel Fila headshot

Daniel Fila News: Scores and sees red in Monza tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Fila scored one goal to go with one shot and was cautioned twice in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Monza.

Fila decided the game with his first Serie A goal, punching in a square ball with a slide, but committed two bookable offenses later on and will have to miss next Sunday's away game versus Empoli. Christian Gytkjaer and Mirko Maric will be the only options in his role.

Daniel Fila
Venezia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now