Daniel Fila News: Scores and sees red in Monza tilt

Fila scored one goal to go with one shot and was cautioned twice in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Monza.

Fila decided the game with his first Serie A goal, punching in a square ball with a slide, but committed two bookable offenses later on and will have to miss next Sunday's away game versus Empoli. Christian Gytkjaer and Mirko Maric will be the only options in his role.