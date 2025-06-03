Daniel James News: Produces when available

James had 12 goals and nine assists from 99 shots and 44 chances created in 36 appearances (30 starts) this past season.

Despite being relegated and having an unsuccessful loan at Fulham two seasons ago, James stuck on with Leeds United and is back in the Premier League with them. Often one of the fastest players on the pitch, he'll hope to make a mark at the highest level, something he's struggled to do consistently since coming on the stage early with Manchester United.