Daniel Munoz News: Brilliant in attack

Munoz scored four goals and added five assists in 37 starts in the Premier League.

Munoz was one of the most obvious breakout candidates as a brilliant attacking wing-back in Oliver Glasner's system. He did that and more, putting together one of the best seasons of any wide defender in the league. He finished with nine goal contributions starting all but one match and going the full 90 in almost every single match. He will remain a major option moving forward, with Glasner's system giving him free rein to bomb forward.